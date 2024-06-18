Cadillac veterans park raffling a drift boat to help fund ongoing projects

Calling all anglers!

The Veterans Serving Veterans Community Park in Cadillac is holding a unique fundraiser to benefit ongoing projects. They’re selling raffle tickets for a handcrafted drift boat and trailer. Both were made by Air Force Veteran Don Baker. We’re told it took Baker nine months to put it together, because all of the wood had to be bent and there are so many different angles.

Veterans Serving Veterans Director, Roger Bandeen, said the money raised from the raffle will be put towards several park improvement projects, “We just had 100 feet of concrete culverts dropped off. We have to pay for those. We have to pay to have them put in. We need to have a traffic island, so we can have in and out traffic. The traffic islands will be planted with landscaping plants and we’ll have rocks in there and we’ll have lampposts like they have in Kingsley, Michigan”

Veterans Serving Veterans hopes to sell 400 raffle tickets at $25 dollars per ticket, to raise nearly $10,000 after expenses. The drift boat will be on display every Saturday during the farmers market at the park. You can also buy tickets at the Amvets in Cadillac, the Lake City American Legion, the Orvis store in Traverse City and at the 4th of July celebrations in Cadillac and Lake City.

For more information... you can visit the Veterans Serving Veterans Facebook page.