Lawmakers consider universal dyslexia screening for Michigan students

LANSING -- A proposal in the state legislature would modernize Michigan’s outreach to dyslexic students, requiring universal screenings for the first time.

The bills would not require any new tests for elementary students — dyslexia screening would be added into the reading tests that children grades K-3 are required to take three times a year. The proposal would take effect in 2027 if passed.

“What we’re talking about is something that is so fundamental to the future of our state — and that is, are we doing the best job we can teaching kids to read,” said bill sponsor Sen. Jeff Irwin, D-Ann Arbor.

One in five Michigan children experience some form of dyslexia, and 40 other states require some form of dyslexia screening for young students.

Supporters of the measure say it’s long past due for Michigan to provide dyslexic students with the assistance they can receive in much of the country already.

“If I had been given this help earlier, when I was younger, I think many things would be easier — because the struggle continues every day at school,” said Anri Haglund, a student with dyslexia. “Please pass these bills so schools will identify students with decoding problems when they are younger, so they can get the proper help that they need.”

Some supporters stressed how essential the ability to read well is to everyday life, saying that Michigan is falling short on its promise to provide an adequate education for all children.

“The ability to access the curriculum in Michigan shouldn’t depend on your parents income, it shouldn’t depend on your parents ability to fight for the correct intervention.” said Caroline Kaganov, mother of a dyslexic student. “Reading rates across the school district are skewed by parents paying for outside intervention — but a child’s ability to read should not depend on their zip code.”

Other educators and school organizations voiced opposition to the bill in its current form, saying that prescribing specific educational methods into state law may end up hindering progress for some students.

“This would be more effective if the bill was based on outcomes, and districts had some latitude to determine how to reach that hold us accountable,” said Mike Haynes, director of instructional service at Charlevoix-Emmet ISD. “Tell us what you want to see at the end of the day, and then make sure if schools are accountable to that, but allow us to choose the strategies that best fit our local context.”

The bills passed through the Senate nearly unanimously but have not yet moved out of the House Education Committee. Lawmakers will continue to hear testimony on the legislation in the coming weeks.