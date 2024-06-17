Kalkaska Co. man charged for using thousands in COVID-19 funds for personal expenses

GRAND RAPIDS — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced that Todd Martin Kreykes, 60, of Kalkaska County, was charged in a felony information with theft of government property related to his use of COVID-19 pandemic funding to purchase vehicles, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, remodel his home, and otherwise pay for vacations and his personal expenses.

”Every dollar that Todd Kreykes spent on luxury goods and vacations was one less dollar to help businesses struggling during the pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “This conviction can’t make up for that lost assistance now, but it can vindicate the taxpayers and show that criminals who defraud the government will be held accountable.”

Kreykes faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison. Kreykes has agreed to plead guilty to the felony information and, as part of a written plea agreement, has agreed to make full restitution to the applicable federal pandemic programs prior to his sentencing hearing.

According to the felony information, from April 2020, until November 2021, Boardman Family Practice received over $294,000.00 from the United States through various federal programs designed to assist medical providers in providing care and treatment for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, CARES Act Rural Health Center Distribution, Rural Health Center Testing Program, and the Rural Health Clinic Vaccine Confidence Program.

Kreykes accepted these federal payments and attested to the accompanying terms and conditions that required the funding to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, COVID-19 testing and vaccination, or to reimburse the recipient for health care expenses or lost revenues attributable to the coronavirus.

Instead, Kreykes stole over $200,000.00 of the federal funds and converted them to his own use by spending the federal funds on a new truck, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a camper, and other personal items and expenses, remodeling his home, paying off personal loans, and taking vacations, all in violation of the terms and conditions of the federal programs.

”Providers who misappropriated federal funds intended to offset costs associated with medical services during the COVID-19 public health emergency showed disregard for taxpayers and the individuals relying on these vital programs,” said Mario M. Pinto, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “Our agency, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, remains committed to ensuring the integrity of federal programs designed to protect public health.”

The U.S. Health and Human Service Office of Inspector General and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Stella is prosecuting the case.

The charges in a felony information are merely accusations, and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.