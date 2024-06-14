These are your favorite musicals and plays to see live

This week we asked 9&10 followers to share their favorite live play or musical, and you did not disappoint! So many awesome shows! Here’s a selection of what you said, and if you want to see all the responses, visit our Facebook post.
Erin Roby
Spamalot at Old Towne Playhouse in TC
Shannon Flemming
Hamilton and phantom of the opera. Les miserable too
Tracey Swinford
The nutcracker at the Pabst theater in the seventies. Milwaukee, WI.
Bruce R. Laible
Nutcracker Ballet Interlochen Arts
Kate Miller
I’ve seen Wicked and Cats in Lansing. Both were fantastic!
Marilyn Carlson
Spamalot, Miss Saigon, The Producers, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty Ballet, Swan Lake all in Boston
John Gibbons
South Pacific, way back when in Lansing. My wife’s sister Kathy had the lead role. We were dating, must have been 1977 or 78...
Judy Coffey
Les Miserables in Vienna
Charlotte Tetsworth
Just saw Moulin Rouge in NYC and it was a delectable snack for the senses!
Sandy Cottrell Bogue
Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-all in NYC
LE Bryce
Angela Lansbury in Mame at the Fox Theater. She was great!
Kathy Wyckoff Sterling
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Chuck Thompson
The lion king in Toronto
Mary Jo Flaherty Keller
Come From Away, Broadway
Thomas Clementson
Took my wife to see Wicked at DeVos Performance Hall in The City of Grand Rapids - the show was incredible. Hadn’t been to GR in many, many years and am so impressed with the the venue and the downtown as a whole.
Steve Conradson
Who’s afraid of Virginia Wolfe
Laura Uhley Butler
My first date with hubby 54 years ago was Hello Dolly with Pearl Bailey in Detroit so I would have to say that.
Marcie Wolf
Mamma Mia! and The Producers (saw them both in NYC on the same weekend)
Jonna Schorfhaar Brown
The Book of Mormon
Lori Gulick Mattingly
Wicked, Evita and Fiddler on the Roof
Anja Wing
Fiddler on the Roof in Dutch in the Netherlands
Nancy Schoenborn Pulte
Sound of Music & Mary Poppins
Kelly Empson Richards
Hamilton!
Judy Hart
Jersey Boys on Broadway & Billy Elliott in Stratford, Ontario