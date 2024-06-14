These are your favorite musicals and plays to see live

This week we asked 9&10 followers to share their favorite live play or musical, and you did not disappoint! So many awesome shows! Here’s a selection of what you said, and if you want to see all the responses, visit our Facebook post.

Erin Roby

Spamalot at Old Towne Playhouse in TC

Shannon Flemming

Hamilton and phantom of the opera. Les miserable too

Tracey Swinford

The nutcracker at the Pabst theater in the seventies. Milwaukee, WI.

Bruce R. Laible

Nutcracker Ballet Interlochen Arts

Kate Miller

I’ve seen Wicked and Cats in Lansing. Both were fantastic!

Marilyn Carlson

Spamalot, Miss Saigon, The Producers, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty Ballet, Swan Lake all in Boston

John Gibbons

South Pacific, way back when in Lansing. My wife’s sister Kathy had the lead role. We were dating, must have been 1977 or 78...

Judy Coffey

Les Miserables in Vienna

Charlotte Tetsworth

Just saw Moulin Rouge in NYC and it was a delectable snack for the senses!

Sandy Cottrell Bogue

Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child-all in NYC

LE Bryce

Angela Lansbury in Mame at the Fox Theater. She was great!

Kathy Wyckoff Sterling

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Chuck Thompson

The lion king in Toronto

Mary Jo Flaherty Keller

Come From Away, Broadway

Thomas Clementson

Took my wife to see Wicked at DeVos Performance Hall in The City of Grand Rapids - the show was incredible. Hadn’t been to GR in many, many years and am so impressed with the the venue and the downtown as a whole.

Steve Conradson

Who’s afraid of Virginia Wolfe

Laura Uhley Butler

My first date with hubby 54 years ago was Hello Dolly with Pearl Bailey in Detroit so I would have to say that.

Marcie Wolf

Mamma Mia! and The Producers (saw them both in NYC on the same weekend)

Jonna Schorfhaar Brown

The Book of Mormon

Lori Gulick Mattingly

Wicked, Evita and Fiddler on the Roof

Anja Wing

Fiddler on the Roof in Dutch in the Netherlands

Nancy Schoenborn Pulte

Sound of Music & Mary Poppins

Kelly Empson Richards

Hamilton!

Judy Hart

Jersey Boys on Broadway & Billy Elliott in Stratford, Ontario



