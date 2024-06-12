Agriculture director gives update on bird flu outbreak

LANSING -- The Department of Agriculture and Rural development gave an update Wednesday on the state’s response to a national outbreak of bird flu, also known as Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

The virus has been circulating among some animals since 2022, but this year began infecting dairy cattle, raising concerns about its spread.

Michigan has 25 of the country’s 87 infected dairy herds, the most known detections in any state.

Tim Boring, director of MDARD, says that the figures are representative of the robust approach state and federal agencies have taken against the virus.

“The fact that Michigan has detected cases in both dairy cows and farmworkers isn’t perhaps an indication that this is only a Michigan virus — but we’re the only state to date to this extent that’s been testing and finding those cases,” he said.

Since early May, the state has required all dairy farms and commercial poultry operations to institute a handful of biosecurity measures, including a line designating the animals’ secure area and the keeping of log books and disinfecting any people or vehicles that enter the secure area.

“Michigan is the only state that has really gone above and beyond of building out biosecurity requirements in this way,” he said.

Boring says that newer cases could be impacted by shared workers between farms, emphasizing that biosecurity measures are an important factor in reducing transmission.

“Farmers, first and foremost are really concerned about the spread of this virus across the state,” he said. “Not only for the health of their own herds, the health of their own flocks, but the secure animal health of animals across the state.”

Boring also announced 20 grants of $20,000 from the USDA to impacted farms in the state.

He added that additional biosecurity measures may be considered as the situation evolves.

“We’re going to continue to refine what that approach looks like in the weeks and months to come of prioritizing biosecurity and mitigating the threat of the virus,” he said.

Two Michigan farm workers have contracted the virus in recent weeks, both of whom are now fully recovered.

Officials say the outbreak still poses little risk to the general public and that pasteurization kills the virus in commercial dairy products.

Boring said his department would remain focused on the broad effects of the virus, including economic impact and the possibility of broader transmission to other species.

“While federal officials are going to stress that the human health risk today is low, the concern for us in a lot of ways is what the human health is on this tomorrow,” he said.