OSCODA COUNTY — An MSP handler and his K-9 partner assisted the Oscoda County Sheriff’s Office with tracking a subject who ran from the scene of a crash.

On Monday, May 27, Trooper Scruggs and his partner, Waco, responded to Abbe Road near Eming Road in Comins Township. They were tracking a 38-year-old man allegedly involved in a crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Scruggs and Waco found the suspect hiding in the woods after about eight minutes. He was taken into custody without incident.