Officials remind you to have your life jacket while out on the waters this summer

MASON COUTNY — With the summer season about to start up, many people will be flocking to Northern Michigan to enjoy the waters surrounding us.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s marine patrol has been gearing up for more people on the waterways and beaches.

Marine Deputy Supervisor Michael Fort says they started prepping back in April, getting the boats out of storage, making sure they are running properly and having them in the water by the first few weeks of May.

Advertisement

Fort says they stay pretty busy during the summer months with Lake Michigan and all the surrounding lakes. “The biggest thing I’m looking for is speed-related instances, navigational stuff. But (also) life jacket usage and whether or not they’re on board, whether or not they’re being used by the persons that they need to be used by,” says Fort.

He also says it’s important to remember to respect the water, and if you’re uncomfortable being on it or in it, be sure to wear a life jacket.