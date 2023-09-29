Skip to Main
Local

Michigan Army National Guard cuts ribbon on modernized Traverse City armory

Josh Monroe
Josh Monroe
09/29/2023 6:28 PM EDT

Michigan Army National Guard cuts ribbon on modernized Traverse City armory

TRAVERSE CITY — On Friday morning, the Michigan Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their renovated Traverse City armory.

We first told you about this $3.6 million project in December of last year. The armory was updated to better accommodate women soldiers serving there, with new showers and bathroom facilities along with a lactation room.

“I know a lot of other women soldiers, a few of them in this unit that are mothers and now they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to go when they need to do their motherly duties. I think it’s great to be more inclusive,” said Sgt. Amanda Wood, U.S. Army.

Traverse City is one of 33 facilities across Michigan that has been targeted for modernization.

In this article:
Grand Traverse County

Local Trending News

Popular