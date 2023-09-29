Michigan Army National Guard cuts ribbon on modernized Traverse City armory

TRAVERSE CITY — On Friday morning, the Michigan Army National Guard held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their renovated Traverse City armory.

We first told you about this $3.6 million project in December of last year. The armory was updated to better accommodate women soldiers serving there, with new showers and bathroom facilities along with a lactation room.

“I know a lot of other women soldiers, a few of them in this unit that are mothers and now they don’t have to worry about where they’re going to go when they need to do their motherly duties. I think it’s great to be more inclusive,” said Sgt. Amanda Wood, U.S. Army.

Traverse City is one of 33 facilities across Michigan that has been targeted for modernization.