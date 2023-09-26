Great Lakes Fishery Commission treats Tahquamenon River for parasitic sea lamprey

The Great Lakes Fishery Commission says they will be treating for sea lampreys in the Tahquamenon River on Sept. 29.

Lamprey larvae are toothless filter feeders, but if left unmanaged they mature into parasitic juveniles. Each one can kill up to 40 pounds of fish during that stage, and the adults can lay up to 100,000 eggs.

GLFC says a team from Ludington will use lampricide poison to reduce the population. They say the treatment is mostly safe for other fish, but may affect sensitive species like mudpuppies, stonecats and fish under stressful conditions like spawning.

While the GLFC treats the Tahquamenon River for sea lampreys, the river might appear slightly yellow. However, they say the water is still safe for humans and pets. Recreation and fishing are also still safe during the process.