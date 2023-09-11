Boat manufacturer Highfield USA starting operation in Cadillac

A new manufacturer in Wexford County is bringing jobs and something many people in Northern Michigan love: boats.

Community members welcomed Highfield USA to Cadillac on Monday with a ribbon cutting.

They’re a European company known for aluminum-hull rigid inflatable boats.

The Cadillac location is their first warehouse in the USA. They chose to put down roots in northern Michigan because it’s known for its boating and is filled with suppliers.

Cadillac has a history and a legacy of boat building. We’ve been building boats in Cadillac since the 1920s, 100 years ago,” said Christophe Lavigne, President of Highfield USA. “Chris-Craft, Century, Safety Made, Four Wins and Wellcraft are all made here. So there is a real generation of boat builders here, so we are here for them.”

Over the next few years, Highfield USA plans on bringing 50 to 10 jobs to their warehouse.