School bus safety - everything you need to know

Do you know the rules of school bus safety? More than 20 million students use school buses as transportation and using a bus is one of the safest forms of highway transportation, but there are still guidelines to follow to make sure it stays safe.

Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says that all parents, students and drivers should follow the guidelines to make sure the school year gets off to a happy start.

“We are asking the parents to talk to their children and go over school bus safety rules with them,” said Cheboygan County Sheriff Thomas Cook. “It is important children know when to get on and off a bus, look for cars and how to cross a street.” Sheriff Cook also advises parents to follow the rules at the school when it comes to dropping of your students. “The schools all have rules for picking up and dropping off students and it is important to abide by those rules to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Some safety measures to follow and discuss with your child, no matter the school district, can keep your child safe and prepared to ride the bus.

Students

· Always arrive at the bus stop early.

· Prior to boarding, wait until the bus has come to a complete stop, the door

opens, and the bus driver says that it’s OK to board.

· Always follow the directions of the bus driver.

· Always walk on the sidewalk when preparing to cross the street near a bus.

· Make eye contact with the driver so that you are sure he or she sees you.

· Never walk behind the bus.

· If you are walking beside the bus, walk at least three giant steps away.

· Take extra precaution to make sure that clothing with drawstrings and book

bags do not get caught in the hand rail or door.

· Never stop to pick something up that you have dropped when a bus is

stopped. Wait until the bus has driven off to avoid not being seen by the

driver.

Motorists

· Remember that children are unpredictable in their actions. Take extreme

caution when traveling in a school zone.

· If there are no sidewalks, drive cautiously. Be more alert to the possibility of

children walking in the road.

· Be more aware of children playing near school bus stops.

· Slow down and prepare to stop whenever you see yellow school bus lights

flashing.

· Never pass a school bus when there are flashing red lights. This is a sign that

children are getting off the bus.

· Learn and obey the school bus laws in our state.

Sheriff Cook said there are times throughout the school year when it is reported that a vehicle has disregarded the school bus red lights. “Our bus drivers are vigilant and care about the safety of the children in their care. When they report a violation, we investigate it and take appropriate action. There is no excuse for disobeying a bus signal.”