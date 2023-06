Valley Goods is a local Northern Michigan candle business that brings any scent to life!

All of their candles are hand poured with all-natural soy wax, lead and zinc-free cotton wicks and phthalate-free fragrance oils.

Valley Goods has scents for every season and gives back 5% to National Parks to preserve and protect the land.

Our On the Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Valley Goods learning all about the candle-making process.

Wax and Chillax With Valley Goods Candles-6:45