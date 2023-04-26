Mio AuSable Schools Partners with Moran Iron Works for Better Welding Program

A newly struck partnership in one northern school district hopes to spark some interest in the welding profession, which has been struggling with a shortage of skilled workers.

Mio AuSable School District and Moran Iron Works are officially partnering up to provide students an opportunity to become future welders.

Under the agreement, MIW will provide hands-on opportunities to students through shop tours, demonstrations and provide scrap materials for students to work with.

Advertisement

The MIW also plans to offer summer programs and work positions for a select number of high school seniors considering welding as a career.

Mio AuSable’s Skilled Trades Instructor, Tim McFalda, says that without the continuing supporting of Moran Iron Works and it’s owner, they wouldn’t be able to provide a real world experience to their students.

“Without Tom’s support, my program doesn’t exist because I can’t teach welding without having steal the well, the kids can’t see the the new way of cutting steel without going over to the Tom’s shop and witnessing it,” McFalda said.

The partnership is part of a broader effort to address a shortage of skilled workers in the welding industry.