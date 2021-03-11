What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Maple Syrup, St. Patrick’s Day, Golf Expo

We are getting closer to spring and it looks like it’s going to be the perfect weekend to get outside.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has some fun weekend activities for you.

Making Maple Syrup: Grass River Natural Area

With warmer weather comes the start of Maple Syrup season.

You can visit Grass River Natural Area in Bellaire to learn all about the process of tapping maple trees.

They’re hosting a special program this Saturday that will teach you how to tap maple trees using both traditional and modern methods. You’ll get a chance to tap a tree and see the process of making maple syrup all the way from the tree to the bottle.

You’ll also learn all of the equipment needed if you want to tap your own trees at home.

There is limited space, you’ll need to pre-register online.

Crystal Mountain: St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up, Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville is holding its “Celts & Kilts” event on March 20.

All of St. Patrick’s Day weekend will feature plenty of Irish fare and family fun activities, like the outdoor “Find the Shamrock” event, and keep an eye out for Crystal Mountain’s skiing Leprechauns, and then stick around to enjoy the free slope side DJ with lots of room for social distancing.

Virtual West Michigan Golf Expo

If you can’t wait to get out and start hitting the links this year, you can start your planning with the Virtual West Michigan Golf Expo.

You’ll find lots of great golf info for 2021, including information on area courses, special golf packages, and a chance to win some great golf prizes.

Request a free copy of this year’s West Michigan Travel Guide while you’re there, and you’ll get ideas for safely exploring West Michigan mailed right to your door.