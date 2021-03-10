Healthy Living: Perfect Timing

As the saying goes timing is everything. But, is there really such a thing? Whitney Amann looks at what science says about it in this Healthy Living.

First off, you might want to ‘tie the knot’ between the ages of 25 – 32. A person who weds at 25, is 11% less likely to divorce than someone who marries at age 24. But, marrying after 32 also ups your risk for divorce.

Next, when’s the best time to be productive? For most people, it’s an hour after they wake up and it lasts for about 2 hours. You also want to workout in the morning. Studies show morning exercisers have less of an appetite throughout the day.

Also, investigators analyzed more than 2-million responses and found the best time for a company meeting is 2:30 PM on a Tuesday. It’s not too early and not too late in the week or day.

And, timing is also a factor when delivering news to someone. Studies show about 4 out of 5 people prefer to being with a negative outcome, and end on a positive note.