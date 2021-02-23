Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday: Diamond, Luigi & Ike

DIAMOND

IKE

LUIGI

It’s Adopt-A-Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Diamond, Luigi & Ike—just three of Northern Michigan’s many great, adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

First up, meet Diamond.

This beautiful lady would be great in a home with other dogs and older kids.

She’s bound and determined to leap into your heart.

She’s a great jumper, so if her new owners let her outside without a leash she’s going to need a tall enough fence.

You can find this young pup at the Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

Next we have Luigi.

He’s a tuxedo shorthair that absolutely melts with a belly rub.

He’s a former stray and a shy guy, so he’d love to have a fellow cat at home to show him the ropes.

Luigi is housetrained and waiting for you at Lake County Animal Control in Baldwin.

And finally there’s Ike.

He’s an American Staffordshire terrier mix.

Ike is a sweet boy that loves kids and other friendly dogs.

He is active and ready for all of your love.

You can find Ike at the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!