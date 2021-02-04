President Biden Pushes For Stimulus Relief Plan

President Biden is urging his party to stick together to pass the coronavirus relief bill.

Biden met with key Senate Democrats in the oval office on Wednesday to discuss the plan in detail.

A handful of Republican lawmakers say they will not support the $1.9 trillion bill if the price tag is not lowered.

One of the key disagreements between the parties is the $1,400 stimulus checks.

The president says he will not lower the price but could narrow the group receiving the help.

“I think we can better target the number, I’m okay with that. But we’re gonna start-I’m not gonna start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people,” Biden said.

A group of Republicans offered a $618 billion plan but Democrats say that’s too low.