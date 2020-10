During the 2018 to 2019 flu season, more than 34,000 Americans lost their lives to the illness.

But this year, how will you know if you have the flu or COVID-19?

You may also be asking what’s more dangerous: the flu or COVID-19?

Right now, the CDC says it does seem as though COVID-19 is more deadly than the seasonal flu, but that could change as researchers continue to analyze the data.