Healthy Living: Finding the Right Patients for Hot Chemo

HIPEC, or hot chemo, is a treatment for advanced abdominal cancers.

It’s a lifesaving option for some patients, but in others, doctors have to stop surgery because of complications.

Researchers are now working to determine which patients may be at a higher risk of an aborted procedure.

Courtney Doyle explains in Healthy Living.

HIPEC has several advantages for patients.

It’s only one treatment done immediately after surgery, so it doesn’t require several trips back for treatment.

It also allows for a higher concentration of chemotherapy to be delivered into the abdomen.