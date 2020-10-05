Top Three Finalist Selected for Traverse City’s “I Voted” Sticker Contest

With the stress of the up and coming election, it’s always nice to have a little bit of fun. To prepare for the ‘big day’ and involve local youth – the Traverse City Clerk’s Office hosted an ‘I Voted’ sticker contest for 9th grade and up.

Over 80 designs were submitted from the Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim, & Kalkaska counties. A panel of judges selected three finalists for a public vote. The voting process with go from October 5 through October 11 and the winner will be announced on October 12 during the City Commission Meeting.

The City of Traverse City will also launch, in 2021, a “Future Voter” Sticker Design Contest by seeking entries from K-12 students in the region.

To vote for your favorite ‘I Voted’ sticker, click here.