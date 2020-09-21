CMU to Begin COVID-19 Surveillance Testing Program

As Central Michigan University continues to fight COVID-19 cases on campus, they are now looking to start a surveillance testing program.

The university is looking for asymptomatic students, faculty and staff to take part in the program.

CMU’s surveillance pooled testing is similar to what the CDC recommends. Samples from multiple people are combined before being tested for the virus.

If a sample comes back positive, each sample is then tested separately to find out which case is infected.

CMU says the goal is to test about 5% of the campus starting Tuesday, and then continue testing for at least four weeks.

CMU says there currently about nine active cases out of the 207 confirmed.