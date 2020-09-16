Living Right: How Women Can Avoid Going Broke in Retirement Years

Women, how financially fit are you?

You’ve heard the statistic that women earn 80 cents to every dollar a man earns. That comes out to $430,000 less over a lifetime.

If a man is your plan for financial freedom, you might want to rethink that.

The average age for people going through their first divorce is 30-years-old, and 40% of women older than 65 are widows.

In fact, women are 80% more likely to be impoverished in retirement.

Living Right talked to one woman who wants you to wise up now so you don’t go broke later.