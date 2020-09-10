ArtBright Giving Away School Supply Kits for Needy Families

An Interlochen woman who founded a free art kit program for kids is giving away school supplies to families in need.

Kristin Celeste started ArtBright in March as a peer-to-peer resource to give art kits to children in need.

With school starting, she is giving away school supplies kits to families. The kit includes folders, paper, pens, pencils, and a Crayola sampler kit.

Celeste says that her program has helped her connect with local families in need and she wants to help as much as she can.

“There’s a lot of families who truly don’t have the materials available for their kids and a lot of the school budgets don’t have the budgets like they used to,” Celeste said. “I’m an ex-teacher myself, I would personally bring in a lot of materials for myself and for the kids and a lot of teachers don’t have the funds to be able to do that anymore. I just feel it’s something that I can offer to families.”

As of Sept. 10, Celeste has eight kits to give away. She also has two kits set aside for two families with a 4 to 5-year-old enrolled in Eastern Elementary’s Special Education Program. She can be contacted through Facebook to arrange a pick up time for the kit

Celeste says she always welcomes donations for the art kit program. For every $10 donated to ArtBright, a family in need will receive a free kit.