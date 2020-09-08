Michigan State University Reports 124 New Cases of COVID-19 Among Students

Michigan State University says 124 students tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

Most of the students live off campus, and officials say the increase is likely connect to large student gatherings.

President Samuel Stanley Jr. said the numbers are “disappointing but not unexpected.”

Health officials in Ingham County have limited outdoor gatherings in East Lansing to 25 people. The city also requires masks on streets and sidewalks in popular commercial areas near campus.