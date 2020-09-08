artBright to Host School Supply Giveaway for Families Impacted by COVID-19

artBright, a local peer to peer resource that brings art kits to families impacted by COVID-19, is hosting a school supply giveaway for families financially impacted by the pandemic.

To qualify, you must have a child twelve and under living with you at home.

You must be available to pick up the care package on this Friday, September 11, between 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm in Interlochen.

Families are asked to read the school supply giveaway event details that are posted on artBright’s Facebook page, where school items are posted for families to select from.

You can also send them a private message.

Along with the supplies, each care package contains a Crayola Art Sampler set.

Click here to be directed to artBright’s Facebook page for more details.

To make a virtual donation on artBright’s Go Fund Me page, click here.