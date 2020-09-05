Man Killed in Mason County ORV Trail Crash

Deputies say a Northern Michigan man is dead after an ORV crash in Mason County.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to a trail south of Sippy Rd. in Logan Township.

They say they found Brian Finch of Newaygo County dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s department believes he was riding his dirt bike when went off the trail, was thrown off and the motorcycle landed home.

They say he was riding alone and estimate the crash happened a few hours before Finch was located.