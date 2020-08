Lobster Salad BLT

Ingredients:

1 lb. lobster meat

½ C mayonnaise

2 TB lemon juice

1 TB chives chopped

1 TB tarragon chopped

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

6 slices cooked bacon

Lettuce leaves

4 Pretzel Buns

1 large tomato sliced

Directions:

Chop the lobster meat and combine with the mayonnaise, lemon juice, herbs and add salt and pepper. Place leaf of lettuce on bun, add the lobster salad, then bacon and tomato.