Author, Scott Craig Talks about Recent Book ‘Laughing in Leelanau Or I Swear It’s True’

They say laughter is the best medicine and for author, Scott Craig he wanted to convey that message through his recent book. Craig’s book, Laughing in Leelanau or I Swear It’s True, includes his own writing and compilations of other funny tales about Leelanau County.

A former television producer for over 40 years in Chicago, now living in Leland, Craig captures the unique qualities that makes Leelanau a one of a kind place to live and visit. From visiting coffee shops throughout Leelanau County while having conversations with locals and even looking through old copies of the Leelanau Enterprise, Craig created a book he says will bring joy to people’s lives.

His compilations provide a personable and humorous way to pay tribute to the place he now calls home. He hopes others will appreciate Leelanau’s treasured beauty and humor that’s found within the book.

During a time when people are staying home more than usual and are looking for laughter, Craig says his book could be the answer.

To see more about Scott Craig’s book click on the interview link above.

To read more about Laughing in Leelanau or I Swear It’s True and where to get a copy of the book, click here.