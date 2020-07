The Chippewa County Health Department has identified a possible exposure site in Sault Ste Marie.

If you were at the Big Bear All in One Fitness Club on June 22 to July 3 during the hours of 6 a.m. t0 8 a.m. you should monitor for symptoms and contact the health department.

The Chippewa County Health Department can be reached at 906-635-1566.

