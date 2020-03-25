Michelle Cooks: Dump-and-Bake Spring Pasta

Comfort food is all good, but even better when you throw a bunch of spring vegetables in there. It’s as simple as throwing it all in a pot and tossing it into the oven!

Michelle Dunaway brought us a Spring Dump & Bake Pasta recipe sponsored by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.

Here is the recipe:

Dump-and-Bake Spring Pasta

Prep Time 10 minutes

Cook Time 45 minutes

Total Time 55 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup diced cooked chicken

(1) 14 ounce can quartered artichokes, drained

1 cup diced fresh asparagus about 10 spears

½ cup grated carrots I used a bag of “matchstick carrots” from the produce section as a shortcut

1 ½ cups uncooked penne pasta

1 ¾ cups low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth for a vegetarian option

½ cup loosely-packed chopped fresh chives or green onions divided

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley divided

2 teaspoons minced garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup fresh or frozen peas

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese divided

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220C). Spray an 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray. In the prepared dish (or in a separate bowl), stir together cooked chicken, artichoke hearts, asparagus, carrots, uncooked pasta, chicken broth, about half of the chives, half of the parsley, minced garlic, and salt, and 2 tablespoons of Parmesan. Cover the dish tightly with foil and bake for 35 minutes. Uncover; stir. At this point, you should check the pasta to make sure that it is al dente (firm but just about finished cooking). If it’s still too hard, cover the dish and return to the oven until pasta is al dente. Then move on to the next step. Stir in the frozen peas and sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan over the top. Bake uncovered for 5-10 more minutes (or until pasta is tender). Garnish with remaining chives and parsley just before serving.

To learn more about Burritt’s Fresh Markets, click here.