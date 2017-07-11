Michigan State Police Need Help Finding Two People Missing in Upper Peninsula

Michigan State Police are asking for help to locate two missing people.

LeeAnn Wilmoth and Eric Ruska were believed to be in the Chicago Lake area in Delta County.

They were last seen on Sunday.

Investigators are continuing the search in Delta, Alger and Marquette counties.

They may be traveling in a black 2006 Chevy Colorado, with a Michigan registration of BVB7631.

The vehicle is reported as very rusty.

Anyone with any information about where they might be should call the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at (906) 475-9922.