Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704. Lieutenant Mark Feister from the Cadillac Fire Department died on Friday.
With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring.
U.S Representative John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Governor Rick Snyder to send federal aid for flooded counties. Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials say they want Snyder to ask for an emergency declaration.
Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
A fair with family traditions going back generations. Saturday was the final day of the Marion Fair.
More than a hundred model plane enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival.
A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport.
A new event center on new ground in Mackinaw City. The Headlands Waterfront Event Center is now open to the public. Located at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the center features patios, private rooms and amphitheater style seating, right on Lake Michigan...
Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles
The Traverse City Film Festival is just around the corner, and Friday the event unveiled this year's lineup.
Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.
In Ludington, 130 local veterans were casting lines Friday. It's a much deserved thank you called Fish on for Freedom.
Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City.
A drive out to Old Mission Peninsula will take you past beautiful vineyards, cherry farms and pieces of history.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.
The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage.
A Chippewa County woman is now in jail. She pleaded guilty to drug related charges
A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake.
Former Michigan governor, Jennifer Granholm was in Northern Michigan Friday as part of the Michigan Clean Energy Conference and Fair going on this weekend.
Bill Marsh employees got a special pizza delivery Friday, with a side of humble pie.
Governor Rick Snyder is urging the House to OK tax incentives.
President Donald Trump signed a bill into law to dismiss VA workers "who let our veterans down."
SANE drug detectives arrested two teenagers at the end of a drug investigation in Otsego County.
We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it.
A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.
There are many incredible parks around Northern Michigan, and this one in Onaway is one of the more unique!
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
A riverboat tour on Crooked River is the perfect way to experience the incredible beauty of the inland waterway.
The schedule for the 2017 Traverse City Film Festival has been released.
Police have determined what caused the massive fire in a London high-rise, which left 79 people dead.
St. Andrews Mission Project, or STAMP, is adding 15 new households to their list for fixing up homes right here in Northern Michigan.
About 1,000 people are expected to be unwinding and uncorking Saturday for the 9th annual Wine and Cider festival in Traverse City.
Find out ways to boost your fitness plan and help you burn more calories … and it all starts outdoors!
Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited.
Mount Pleasant is one place in the crosshairs for possible severe weather.
Thursday was an exciting day for Northwestern Michigan College after state legislatures approved funding for their multi-million dollar project.
In this update, a man accused of running heroin and cocaine from Detroit to Missaukee County was found guilty Thursday.
Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year.
Keep an eye out! Classic cars from all over are rolling in to St. Ignace this weekend. Thursday marks the start of the 42nd annual St. Ignace classic car show. The show is one of the largest all make, all model shows in the nation.
After merging departments with the city, Charlevoix Township Fire Dept. says their stations are lacking critical space.
Two bolts of lightning struck two different Clare County homes, leaving behind destruction.
This weekend in Traverse City an annual 5K is hoping to help end local homelessness.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Around 1,000 people lost power in around Clare County Thursday morning.
Stroke can cause lifelong problems for patients who survive. Now there's a new way to help doctors find the cause of certain strokes, and hopefully prevent another one from happening.
Northern Michigan’s News Leader has crews across the area as storms develop.
Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs.
Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone.
Flint investigators say an officer stabbed in an act of terrorism is doing well in the hospital.
School's out for summer, and for many kids that already means complaints of having nothing to do.
A scam warning from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's department says someone is pretending to be an officer from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.
A man is headed to federal prison for sex crimes involving children in Northern Michigan.
Republican Senate leaders are making another go at health care reform.
President Donald Trump is now saying he did not make recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey.
Girl Scouts are expanding their skill set. The Girl Scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls.
Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.
Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot.
Hundreds of thousands of infant car seats are being recalled over choking concerns.
Falmouth's Maple Leaf Farm is known for their goats, soaps, and honey. However, this summer the farm is adding something exciting, a creamery!
Two couples...raising awareness and bringing in more support for the Cherryland Humane Society.
We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.
Traverse City students are strapping on their thinking caps and putting their imaginations to the ultimate test this week.
Counterintelligence officials are now saying Russia’s possible hacking into the 2016 election went much deeper than previously thought.
A massive tropical storm made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday morning.
A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state.
A Northern Michigan family is sharing their own experiences with battling dementia. June is Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month.
In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport.
Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.
Wednesday morning the village of Kalkaska woke up to graffiti scribbled across public and private property.
It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award.
The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed.
A growing Cadillac industry now has the green-light to grow even more with the help of a massive tax abatement.
A program in Traverse City is helping seniors get the nutrition they need to stay healthy.
It was a bustling business almost 100 years ago before burning down, leaving a heap of debris behind.
Twenty five thousand, five hundred and 50 days.
Terror or not, the attack leaves travelers across the country on edge, including smaller airports like here in Northern Michigan.
Comstock Park Fire Chief Ed Switalksi died on duty last week. His funeral will include more than 200 firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles.
Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.
Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.
Protesters gathered in Detroit this afternoon over a hearing deciding the fate of more than a hundred Iraqi-Americans facing deportation. I
The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will close during the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.
Traverse City police needs help identifying two people wanted for questioning concerning a burglary.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.
Britain's Prince Philip is in the hospital. Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Monday night to treat an infection.
This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Zadalynn, a sweet teenage girl who has big dreams for her future and is hoping someone will reach out and offer to adopt her.
This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant.
The inland seas education association is now raising its sails to the public for the summer.
Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week.
Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine.
Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty. Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-...
Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare.
As summer officially begins, the Doppler 9&10 weather garden is progressing.
Republican Karen Handel is a winner in Georgia, keeping Georgia’s sixth district congressional seat red in what has become the most expensive house race in history.
“The township board had a tough decision to make in regards to one of their larger employers.”
Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
A proposed marina in Leelanau County is raising concerns for the Watershed Center.
Local six through 14 year-old football players are taking to the field this week with the big leagues.
A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire.
It’s a popular Manistee beach that's seen better days. On Monday, it was found littered with garbage.
A place made for creating music and peace was found to be disturbed by vandals Monday. Police need your help to find who did this to the Cadillac Sound Garden.
“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”
The autopsy results for Daniel Mckaye, who died following an argument early Sunday morning in Traverse City have been determined.
In this update, a Northern Michigan man accused of breaking into a Lake City woman's home, crawling into bed with her and inappropriately touching her has admitted to doing so.
Veterans in Cadillac got the chance to connect with one another and learn about some of the services available to them at the second annual Wexford County Veterans Stand Down.
Every day, the 9&10 team of photojournalists works to bring you beautiful sights from around Northern Michigan with our new drone fleet.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704. Lieutenant Mark Feister from the Cadillac Fire Department died on Friday.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
