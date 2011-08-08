9&10 News Weather Sports Weather Forecast & School Closings - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cyclists Ride From Detroit to Traverse City To Raise Money For Cancer Prevention

Updated:

Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan. 

Community Mourns Death Of President Of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704

Updated:

The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.  Lieutenant Mark Feister from the Cadillac Fire Department died on Friday.  

Farmers Concerned About Crops In Isabella County

Updated:

With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring. 

Michigan Officials Want Federal Help For Flooding Help

Updated:

U.S Representative John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Governor Rick Snyder to send federal aid for flooded counties. Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials say they want Snyder to ask for an emergency declaration. 

National Writers Series Hosts Author Julia Glass In Traverse City

Updated:

Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House. 

Up North Pride Celebrates Pride Month With Rally, March In Downtown Traverse City

Updated:

Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month. 

National Cherry Festival Moving Forward with Thunderbird Airshow Plans

Updated:

Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio. 

Isabella, Midland County Crews Work Around The Clock To Help With Flood Damage

Updated:

The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done. 

Traverse City Man Dies on Power Island

Updated:

The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died. 

Michigan Announces Hemlock Tree Quarantine

Updated:

The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America. 

Osceola County Community Embraces Family Traditions At Marion Fair

Updated:

A fair with family traditions going back generations. Saturday was the final day of the Marion Fair. 

Traverse Area Model Pilots Society Hosts Annual Air Show

Updated:

More than a hundred model plane enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday. 

Flood Waters Continue to Impact Mt. Pleasant Area

Updated:

The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed. 

Montcalm County Man Dies in Crash

Updated:

A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night. 

Traverse City Wine and Cider Festival has New Crowd Pleaser

Updated:

Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival. 

Thunderbirds Jet Crashes While Practicing For Air Show in Dayton

Updated:

A military plane practicing for an air show on crashed at Dayton International Airport. 

New Waterfront Event Center in Mackinaw City Impresses Visitors

Updated:

A new event center on new ground in Mackinaw City. The Headlands Waterfront Event Center is now open to the public. Located at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the center features patios, private rooms and amphitheater style seating, right on Lake Michigan...

International Bridge Closed To Traffic During Annual Walk, Participants Excited

Updated:

Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles

Traverse City Film Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

Updated:

The Traverse City Film Festival is just around the corner, and Friday the event unveiled this year's lineup. 

Beaverton Homeowners Dealing With Flooding After Storm

Updated:

Many homes have serious damage in Beaverton.

130 Local Veterans Spend Day Fishing at Fish on for Freedom Event

Updated:

In Ludington, 130 local veterans were casting lines Friday. It's a much deserved thank you called Fish on for Freedom. 

Hometown Tourist: Urban Oasis Salt Spa in Traverse City

Updated:

Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City. 

BrewVine: Peninsula Cellars On Old Mission Peninsula

Updated:

A drive out to Old Mission Peninsula will take you past beautiful vineyards, cherry farms and pieces of history.

Mount Pleasant Homes, Streets Flooded; Untreated Sewage Entering Chippewa River

Updated:

Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers. 

Dozens Expected to Gather for "No Hate in Kalkaska" Demonstration

Updated:

Dozens of people are expected in downtown Kalkaska Friday evening for a "No Hate in Kalkaska" demonstration.

Isabella County Crops Damaged After Storm

Updated:

The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage. 

Chippewa County Woman Sentenced to Jail for Maintaining Drug House

Updated:

A Chippewa County woman is now in jail. She pleaded guilty to drug related charges

Woman's Death Deemed Accidental After Finding Body in Manistee Lake

Updated:

A woman's death has been deemed accidental after her body was found in Manistee Lake. 

Former Gov. Granholm Joins In Discussion at Michigan Clean Energy Conference & Fair

Updated:

Former Michigan governor, Jennifer Granholm was in Northern Michigan Friday as part of the Michigan Clean Energy Conference and Fair going on this weekend. 

Fox Motors Delivers Pizza to Bill Marsh Employees, With Side of Humble Pie

Updated:

Bill Marsh employees got a special pizza delivery Friday, with a side of humble pie. 

Gov. Snyder Urges House to OK Tax Incentives

Updated:

Governor Rick Snyder is urging the House to OK tax incentives.

President Trump Signs Law to Dismiss VA Workers Who "Let Our Veterans Down"

Updated:

President Donald Trump signed a bill into law to dismiss VA workers "who let our veterans down." 

SANE Detectives Arrest Two Teens Following LSD Investigation

Updated:

SANE drug detectives arrested two teenagers at the end of a drug investigation in Otsego County. 

Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office Identifies Teen Who Called in Bomb Threat

Updated:

We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska. The sheriff says he now knows who did it. 

Live Asian Carp Found About 9 Miles From Lake Michigan

Updated:

A fisherman caught a live Asian carp in a Chicago waterway, about nine miles from Lake Michigan.

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Awakon Park in Onaway

Updated:

There are many incredible parks around Northern Michigan, and this one in Onaway is one of the more unique! 

Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Road Closures In Isabella, Midland County

Updated:

Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.

MTM On The Road: Set Sail With Crooked River's Riverboat Tour

Updated:

A riverboat tour on Crooked River is the perfect way to experience the incredible beauty of the inland waterway. 

2017 Traverse City Film Festival Schedule Released

Updated:

The schedule for the 2017 Traverse City Film Festival has been released. 

Police: Refrigerator Freezer Caused Massive Fire At London High-Rise

Updated:

Police have determined what caused the massive fire in a London high-rise, which left 79 people dead.

St. Andrew’s Mission Project Aims To Fix Local Homes

Updated:

St. Andrews Mission Project, or STAMP, is adding 15 new households to their list for fixing up homes right here in Northern Michigan.

Hundreds Expected At Traverse City Annual Wine and Cider Festival

Updated:

About 1,000 people are expected to be unwinding and uncorking Saturday for the 9th annual Wine and Cider festival in Traverse City.

Healthy Living: Extra Benefits Of Outdoor Exercise

Updated:

Find out ways to boost your fitness plan and help you burn more calories … and it all starts outdoors!

Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon

Updated:

Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited.

Mount Pleasant Homeowners, Workers Prepare For Severe Weather

Updated:

Mount Pleasant is one place in the crosshairs for possible severe weather. 

State Legislatures Gives Final Funding Approval For Multi-Million-Dollar NMC Project

Updated:

Thursday was an exciting day for Northwestern Michigan College after state legislatures approved funding for their multi-million dollar project. 

Man Accused of Moving Drugs From Detroit to Missuakee Co. Found Guilty

Updated:

In this update, a man accused of running heroin and cocaine from Detroit to Missaukee County was found guilty Thursday. 

Hook & Hunting: Fish On For Freedom

Updated:

Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year. 

Classic Cars Cruise Through St. Ignace for 42nd Annual Show

Updated:

Keep an eye out! Classic cars from all over are rolling in to St. Ignace this weekend. Thursday marks the start of the 42nd annual St. Ignace classic car show. The show is one of the largest all make, all model shows in the nation.

Charlevoix Twp. Fire Lacking Space Following Merger, Asks Board to Take Steps Towards Building New Station

Updated:

          After merging departments with the city, Charlevoix Township Fire Dept. says their stations are lacking critical space. 

Lightning Starts Fire, Blows Out Windows of Clare Co. Homes

Updated:

Two bolts of lightning struck two different Clare County homes, leaving behind destruction. 

Run For Shelter Traverse City Raises Money For Those Staying At Goodwill Inn

Updated:

This weekend in Traverse City an annual 5K is hoping to help end local homelessness. 

Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co.

Updated:

A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind. 

Clare Co. Residents, Businesses Without Power Following Storm

Updated:

Around 1,000 people lost power in around Clare County Thursday morning. 

MedWatch: Cryptogenic Stroke

Updated:

Stroke can cause lifelong problems for patients who survive. Now there's a new way to help doctors find the cause of certain strokes, and hopefully prevent another one from happening.

Cadillac Prepares For Potentially Severe Weather

Updated:

Northern Michigan’s News Leader has crews across the area as storms develop. 

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson Completes Last Chemo Treatment

Updated:

Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs. 

Traverse Area District Library Celebrates Paying Off Mortgage By Burning Paperwork

Updated:

Applause, flames and a mortgage. The Traverse Area District Library celebrated a milestone. 

Investigators: Officer Stabbed at Flint Airport Doing Well in Hospital

Updated:

Flint investigators say an officer stabbed in an act of terrorism is doing well in the hospital. 

Wellness for the Family: Avoiding Summer Boredom

Updated:

School's out for summer, and for many kids that already means complaints of having nothing to do. 

Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office Warns Public About Person Impersonating Officer in Phone Scam

Updated:

A scam warning from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's department says someone is pretending to be an officer from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. 

Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Crimes in Leelanau County

Updated:

A man is headed to federal prison for sex crimes involving children in Northern Michigan. 

Republican Senate Leaders Reveal Health Care Bill to Repeal, Replace ACA

Updated:

Republican Senate leaders are making another go at health care reform.

President Trump Now Says He Didn't Record Conversations With James Comey

Updated:

President Donald Trump is now saying he did not make recordings of his conversations with former FBI director James Comey. 

Girl Scouts Teaming Up With Cybersecurity Firm to Introduce New Badges

Updated:

Girl Scouts are expanding their skill set. The Girl Scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls. 

Two Houses Hit By Lightning About Two Miles Apart in Harrison

Updated:

Two separate bolts of lightning hit two different homes about two miles apart Thursday morning in Harrison.

Wexford Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect Drunk Driver After Short Foot Chase

Updated:

Wexford County deputies say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after they tried to run away on foot. 

Britax Recalls Car Seats Over Choking Concerns

Updated:

Hundreds of thousands of infant car seats are being recalled over choking concerns. 

MTM On The Road: Falmouth's Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery

Updated:

Falmouth's Maple Leaf Farm is known for their goats, soaps, and honey. However, this summer the farm is adding something exciting, a creamery! 

Open House At Cherryland Humane Society Brings Awareness, Support

Updated:

Two couples...raising awareness and bringing in more support for the Cherryland Humane Society.

New Pedestrian Island Makes One Everyday Task Easier

Updated:

We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today.

Traverse City Students Put Their Imaginations To The Ultimate Test

Updated:

Traverse City students are strapping on their thinking caps and putting their imaginations to the ultimate test this week. 

US Officials: Russia Targeted Voter Registration Before 2016 Election

Updated:

Counterintelligence officials are now saying Russia’s possible hacking into the 2016 election went much deeper than previously thought.

Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Louisiana

Updated:

A massive tropical storm made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday morning.

Line 5 Report Showing Spill Effects Thrown Out Due to Conflict of Interest

Updated:

A report showing the effects of a spill on Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac was thrown out today by the state. 

Alanson Family Shares Struggle With Dementia

Updated:

A Northern Michigan family is sharing their own experiences with battling dementia. June is Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month. 

Traverse City Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty, Abusing Cat

Updated:

In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport. 

Michigan Travelers Concerned After Incident At Flint Airport

Updated:

Cherry Capital Airport is assuring passengers they're not in danger after Wednesday’s attack in Flint.

Kalkaska Community Looks For Answers After Village-Wide Vandalism

Updated:

Wednesday morning the village of Kalkaska woke up to graffiti scribbled across public and private property. 

Cadillac Orthodontist, War Veteran Surprised With Prestigious Military Award

Updated:

It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award. 

Baldwin Community Reacts To GEO Prison Closing Again

Updated:

The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed. 

Cadillac City Council Grants Tax Abatement To Expanding Industry

Updated:

 A growing Cadillac industry now has the green-light to grow even more with the help of a massive tax abatement. 

Traverse City Couple Help Seniors Get Better Nutrition With New Program

Updated:

A program in Traverse City is helping seniors get the nutrition they need to stay healthy.

Northern Michigan in Focus: Awakon Park in Onaway

Updated:

It was a bustling business almost 100 years ago before burning down, leaving a heap of debris behind.

Reed City Couple Celebrates 70th Wedding Anniversary

Updated:

Twenty five thousand, five hundred and 50 days. 

Cherry Capital Airport: No Specific Threats After Stabbing at Flint Airport

Updated:

Terror or not, the attack leaves travelers across the country on edge, including smaller airports like here in Northern Michigan.

Hundreds to Gather for Comstock Park Fire Chief's Funeral

Updated:

Comstock Park Fire Chief Ed Switalksi died on duty last week. His funeral will include more than 200 firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles. 

UPDATE: Flint Airport Reopens; FBI Investigating Terrorism as Possible Motive

Updated:

Bishop International Airport in Flint has reopened after an officer was stabbed.

MI State Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide After Alpena Co. Fire

Updated:

Michigan State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Alpena County.

Detroit Protesters Gather Over Iraqi-American Immigrant Deportation

Updated:

Protesters gathered in Detroit this afternoon over a hearing deciding the fate of more than a hundred Iraqi-Americans facing deportation. I

Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge To Close During Annual Bridge Walk

Updated:

The Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge will close during the 31st Annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade.

Traverse City Police Looking for Two People Wanted for Questioning

Updated:

Traverse City police needs help identifying two people wanted for questioning concerning a burglary.

Manton Man Sentenced to Prison for Stalking

Updated:

A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.

Kalkaska Police Investigating Vandalism to School, Church, Post Office

Updated:

Kalkaska Public Safety and the sheriff's office are looking into multiple vandalism reports.

Prince Philip Hospitalized With Infection

Updated:

Britain's Prince Philip is in the hospital. Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Monday night to treat an infection. 

Grant Me Hope: Zadalynn

Updated:

This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Zadalynn, a sweet teenage girl who has big dreams for her future and is hoping someone will reach out and offer to adopt her.

MTM On The Road: Cadillac Footliters Present "Little Shop Horrors"

Updated:

This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant. 

Inland Seas Education Association In Traverse City Raises its Sails to the Public

Updated:

The inland seas education association is now raising its sails to the public for the summer.

GOP Health Care Bill: Senate Republicans Expect Vote Next Week

Updated:

Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week.

What’s Trending Wednesday: Summertime Mocktails

Updated:

Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine.

Eye on Art: Jane Nemecek

Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty. Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-...

Otsego Memorial Hospital, Munson Healthcare Approve Integration Plan

Updated:

Otsego Memorial Hospital is working to strengthen its relationship with Munson Healthcare. 

Doppler 9&10 Weather Garden Sees Growth

Updated:

As summer officially begins, the Doppler 9&10 weather garden is progressing. 

Republican Karen Handel Wins Georgia House Special Election In Most Expensive Race

Updated:

Republican Karen Handel is a winner in Georgia, keeping Georgia’s sixth district congressional seat red in what has become the most expensive house race in history. 

Osceola Twp. Denies Nestle's Appeal To Pump More Water

Updated:

“The township board had a tough decision to make in regards to one of their larger employers.” 

Women Transported To Hospital Following Crash in Grand Traverse County

Updated:

Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Proposed Marina In Leelanau County Raises Concerns For The Watershed Center

Updated:

A proposed marina in Leelanau County is raising concerns for the Watershed Center. 

Local Youth Participate in Detroit Lions Football Camps

Updated:

Local six through 14 year-old football players are taking to the field this week with the big leagues. 

Kalkaska Village President Under Fire For Controversial Sign, Facebook Posts

Updated:

A political banner and controversial posts on social media have the Kalkaska Village President under fire. 

Manistee Family Gets Community Help Cleaning Dirty Beaches

Updated:

It’s a popular Manistee beach that's seen better days. On Monday, it was found littered with garbage. 

Cadillac Community Reacts To Sound Garden Vandalism

Updated:

A place made for creating music and peace was found to be disturbed by vandals Monday. Police need your help to find who did this to the Cadillac Sound Garden. 

Clare Co. Deputies Looking For Couple They Say Attacked Man With Shovel Inside Cemetery

Updated:

“There was a gentleman out there just covered in blood.”  

Autopsy Results Show Man Died From Stab Wound Following Heated Argument in Traverse City

Updated:

The autopsy results for Daniel Mckaye, who died following an argument early Sunday morning in Traverse City have been determined. 

Man Admits to Breaking into Lake City Woman's Home, Inappropriately Touching Her

Updated:

In this update, a Northern Michigan man accused of breaking into a Lake City woman's home, crawling into bed with her and inappropriately touching her has admitted to doing so. 

Wexford County Stand Down Event Reaches Out to Local Veterans

Updated:

Veterans in Cadillac got the chance to connect with one another and learn about some of the services available to them at the second annual Wexford County Veterans Stand Down. 

Northern Michigan from Above: Stearns Park Beach in Ludington

Updated:

Every day, the 9&10 team of photojournalists works to bring you beautiful sights from around Northern Michigan with our new drone fleet. 

  • Poll: Younger Republicans more liberal on immigration

    Sunday, June 25 2017 1:52 PM EDT2017-06-25 17:52:12 GMT
    The American Values Atlas finds young Republicans hold significantly more liberal views on immigrants and immigration than their older counterparts.
  • Bloomberg to launch $17M contest for US cities

    Sunday, June 25 2017 6:32 PM EDT2017-06-25 22:32:18 GMT
    New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg's foundation is putting up more than $17 million to encourage the nation's mayors to address critical issues themselves.
  • SpaceX launches 10 satellites from California air base

    Sunday, June 25 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-06-25 15:52:27 GMT
    SpaceX is going for a weekend double-header with a planned launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, just two days after a successful satellite launch from Florida.
  • Healthy Living: Maximizing Efficiency

    Monday, June 19 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-19 23:00:28 GMT
    Are you struggling to find energy after work? Having trouble keeping up with your home life or social life? 

  • Healthy Living: Five Dating Apps

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:00 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:00:24 GMT
    EHarmony has an estimated 7 million unique visitors every month. Match.com has an estimated 35 million. But, traditional dating websites don't work for everyone. 

