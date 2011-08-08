Community Mourns Death Of President Of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704 Sunday, June 25, 2017 9:26 PM EDT Updated: The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704. Lieutenant Mark Feister from the Cadillac Fire Department died on Friday. More>>

Farmers Concerned About Crops In Isabella County Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:45 PM EDT Updated: With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring. More>>

Michigan Officials Want Federal Help For Flooding Help Sunday, June 25, 2017 8:40 PM EDT Updated: U.S Representative John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Governor Rick Snyder to send federal aid for flooded counties. Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials say they want Snyder to ask for an emergency declaration. More>>

Isabella, Midland County Crews Work Around The Clock To Help With Flood Damage Sunday, June 25, 2017 5:40 PM EDT Updated: The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done. More>>

Traverse City Man Dies on Power Island Saturday, June 24, 2017 10:03 PM EDT Updated: The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died. More>>

Michigan Announces Hemlock Tree Quarantine Saturday, June 24, 2017 9:51 PM EDT Updated: The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America. More>>

Osceola County Community Embraces Family Traditions At Marion Fair Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:52 PM EDT Updated: A fair with family traditions going back generations. Saturday was the final day of the Marion Fair. More>>

Traverse Area Model Pilots Society Hosts Annual Air Show Saturday, June 24, 2017 8:20 PM EDT Updated: More than a hundred model plane enthusiasts gathered in Grand Traverse County for a special model plane airshow Saturday. More>>

Flood Waters Continue to Impact Mt. Pleasant Area Saturday, June 24, 2017 7:42 PM EDT Updated: The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed. More>>

Montcalm County Man Dies in Crash Saturday, June 24, 2017 3:33 PM EDT Updated: A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night. More>>

Traverse City Wine and Cider Festival has New Crowd Pleaser Saturday, June 24, 2017 12:45 AM EDT Updated: Wine and food lovers looking for something to do this weekend will be able to check out the ninth annual Traverse City Wine and Cider festival. More>>

New Waterfront Event Center in Mackinaw City Impresses Visitors Friday, June 23, 2017 7:18 PM EDT Updated: A new event center on new ground in Mackinaw City. The Headlands Waterfront Event Center is now open to the public. Located at the Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the center features patios, private rooms and amphitheater style seating, right on Lake Michigan... More>>

International Bridge Closed To Traffic During Annual Walk, Participants Excited Friday, June 23, 2017 7:13 PM EDT Updated: Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles More>>

Traverse City Film Festival Announces 2017 Lineup Friday, June 23, 2017 6:15 PM EDT Updated: The Traverse City Film Festival is just around the corner, and Friday the event unveiled this year's lineup. More>>

Hometown Tourist: Urban Oasis Salt Spa in Traverse City Friday, June 23, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: Halotherapy uses Himalayan sea salt to treat allergies, asthma or dermatological issues. It’s led to the new trend of going to salt spas, and there's a new one in Traverse City. More>>

BrewVine: Peninsula Cellars On Old Mission Peninsula Friday, June 23, 2017 5:48 PM EDT Updated: A drive out to Old Mission Peninsula will take you past beautiful vineyards, cherry farms and pieces of history. More>>

Mount Pleasant Homes, Streets Flooded; Untreated Sewage Entering Chippewa River Friday, June 23, 2017 5:45 PM EDT Updated: Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers. More>>

Isabella County Crops Damaged After Storm Friday, June 23, 2017 5:40 PM EDT Updated: The torrents of rain Thursday night flooded many farm fields, causing crop damage. More>>

SANE Detectives Arrest Two Teens Following LSD Investigation Friday, June 23, 2017 3:22 PM EDT Updated: SANE drug detectives arrested two teenagers at the end of a drug investigation in Otsego County. More>>

Sights and Sounds Drone Edition: Awakon Park in Onaway Friday, June 23, 2017 12:00 PM EDT Updated: There are many incredible parks around Northern Michigan, and this one in Onaway is one of the more unique! More>>

2017 Traverse City Film Festival Schedule Released Friday, June 23, 2017 10:28 AM EDT Updated: The schedule for the 2017 Traverse City Film Festival has been released. More>>

St. Andrew’s Mission Project Aims To Fix Local Homes Friday, June 23, 2017 6:35 AM EDT Updated: St. Andrews Mission Project, or STAMP, is adding 15 new households to their list for fixing up homes right here in Northern Michigan. More>>

Hundreds Expected At Traverse City Annual Wine and Cider Festival Friday, June 23, 2017 6:12 AM EDT Updated: About 1,000 people are expected to be unwinding and uncorking Saturday for the 9th annual Wine and Cider festival in Traverse City. More>>

Healthy Living: Extra Benefits Of Outdoor Exercise Friday, June 23, 2017 5:00 AM EDT Updated: Find out ways to boost your fitness plan and help you burn more calories … and it all starts outdoors! More>>

Truck Crashes into Traverse City Salon Friday, June 23, 2017 1:49 AM EDT Updated: Everybody's OK after a truck slammed into a Traverse City business Thursday night. Details are still limited. More>>

Hook & Hunting: Fish On For Freedom Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:53 PM EDT Updated: Fishing events that recognize veterans from every war are popular across the country. One event in Ludington is about to kick off for the third year. More>>

Classic Cars Cruise Through St. Ignace for 42nd Annual Show Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:16 PM EDT Updated: Keep an eye out! Classic cars from all over are rolling in to St. Ignace this weekend. Thursday marks the start of the 42nd annual St. Ignace classic car show. The show is one of the largest all make, all model shows in the nation. More>>

Woman Thrown From Car, Dies After Crash in Oceana Co. Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:41 PM EDT Updated: A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind. More>>

MedWatch: Cryptogenic Stroke Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: Stroke can cause lifelong problems for patients who survive. Now there's a new way to help doctors find the cause of certain strokes, and hopefully prevent another one from happening. More>>

Cadillac Prepares For Potentially Severe Weather Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:57 PM EDT Updated: Northern Michigan’s News Leader has crews across the area as storms develop. More>>

Clare County Sheriff John Wilson Completes Last Chemo Treatment Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:40 PM EDT Updated: Thursday was the last time Clare County Sheriff John Wilson will have to sit in this chair and be hooked up to IVs. More>>

Wellness for the Family: Avoiding Summer Boredom Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Updated: School's out for summer, and for many kids that already means complaints of having nothing to do. More>>

Girl Scouts Teaming Up With Cybersecurity Firm to Introduce New Badges Thursday, June 22, 2017 2:51 PM EDT Updated: Girl Scouts are expanding their skill set. The Girl Scouts are teaming up with cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks to introduce a series of 18 cybersecurity badges for girls. More>>

Britax Recalls Car Seats Over Choking Concerns Thursday, June 22, 2017 11:13 AM EDT Updated: Hundreds of thousands of infant car seats are being recalled over choking concerns. More>>

New Pedestrian Island Makes One Everyday Task Easier Thursday, June 22, 2017 7:59 AM EDT Updated: We've always been told to look both ways before we cross the street. Now that responsibility will becoming easier on one Traverse City street -- starting today. More>>

Traverse City Students Put Their Imaginations To The Ultimate Test Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:38 AM EDT Updated: Traverse City students are strapping on their thinking caps and putting their imaginations to the ultimate test this week. More>>

US Officials: Russia Targeted Voter Registration Before 2016 Election Thursday, June 22, 2017 6:12 AM EDT Updated: Counterintelligence officials are now saying Russia’s possible hacking into the 2016 election went much deeper than previously thought. More>>

Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall In Louisiana Thursday, June 22, 2017 5:55 AM EDT Updated: A massive tropical storm made landfall in the U.S. Gulf Coast Thursday morning. More>>

Alanson Family Shares Struggle With Dementia Thursday, June 22, 2017 12:08 AM EDT Updated: A Northern Michigan family is sharing their own experiences with battling dementia. June is Alzheimer's And Brain Awareness Month. More>>

Traverse City Man Pleads Guilty to Animal Cruelty, Abusing Cat Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:26 PM EDT Updated: In this update, a Traverse City man charged with animal cruelty pleaded guilty. Last November, Grand Traverse County Animal Control was called to a house on Veterans Drive and South Airport. More>>

Kalkaska Community Looks For Answers After Village-Wide Vandalism Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:18 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday morning the village of Kalkaska woke up to graffiti scribbled across public and private property. More>>

Cadillac Orthodontist, War Veteran Surprised With Prestigious Military Award Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:07 PM EDT Updated: It’s recognition well-deserved. That's what the Michigan National Guard says of a Northern Michigan orthodontist whom they surprised with a prestigious award. More>>

Baldwin Community Reacts To GEO Prison Closing Again Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:37 PM EDT Updated: The doors of a Northern Michigan prison are shut once again. The end of a contract means the GEO Prison is now closed. More>>

Cadillac City Council Grants Tax Abatement To Expanding Industry Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:34 PM EDT Updated: A growing Cadillac industry now has the green-light to grow even more with the help of a massive tax abatement. More>>

Northern Michigan in Focus: Awakon Park in Onaway Wednesday, June 21, 2017 6:00 PM EDT Updated: It was a bustling business almost 100 years ago before burning down, leaving a heap of debris behind. More>>

Hundreds to Gather for Comstock Park Fire Chief's Funeral Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:00 PM EDT Updated: Comstock Park Fire Chief Ed Switalksi died on duty last week. His funeral will include more than 200 firetrucks, police and other emergency vehicles. More>>

Detroit Protesters Gather Over Iraqi-American Immigrant Deportation Wednesday, June 21, 2017 4:40 PM EDT Updated: Protesters gathered in Detroit this afternoon over a hearing deciding the fate of more than a hundred Iraqi-Americans facing deportation. I More>>

Manton Man Sentenced to Prison for Stalking Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:10 PM EDT Updated: A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman. More>>

Prince Philip Hospitalized With Infection Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:38 AM EDT Updated: Britain's Prince Philip is in the hospital. Buckingham Palace says the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized Monday night to treat an infection. More>>

Grant Me Hope: Zadalynn Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:40 AM EDT Updated: This week in Grant Me Hope we meet Zadalynn, a sweet teenage girl who has big dreams for her future and is hoping someone will reach out and offer to adopt her. More>>

MTM On The Road: Cadillac Footliters Present "Little Shop Horrors" Wednesday, June 21, 2017 9:35 AM EDT Updated: This Friday and Saturday the Cadillac Footliters are performing the famous play, "Little Shop of Horrors." The sci-fi, musical, comedy is an adaption of a 1960 film in which a nerdy scientist accidentally grows a vicious plant. More>>

GOP Health Care Bill: Senate Republicans Expect Vote Next Week Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:44 AM EDT Updated: Senate Republicans are pushing forward with their new health care bill and anticipating a vote by the end of next week. More>>

What’s Trending Wednesday: Summertime Mocktails Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:30 AM EDT Updated: Summer is officially here! For this week’s What’s Trending Wednesday, we’re sharing a few kid-friendly drinks perfect for keeping cool and refreshed while soaking up the sunshine. More>>

Eye on Art: Jane Nemecek Jane’s passion for water movement, barn details and lighting arrangements in her pastel work shows her dedication and vision for how she see’s Northern Michigan beauty. Meet Jane and see her work during the Cadillac Festival of the Arts on July 21-... More>>

Republican Karen Handel Wins Georgia House Special Election In Most Expensive Race Wednesday, June 21, 2017 12:13 AM EDT Updated: Republican Karen Handel is a winner in Georgia, keeping Georgia’s sixth district congressional seat red in what has become the most expensive house race in history. More>>

Women Transported To Hospital Following Crash in Grand Traverse County Tuesday, June 20, 2017 11:25 PM EDT Updated: Just in to the 9&10 Newsroom, three women have been transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City after a crash Tuesday afternoon. More>>

Local Youth Participate in Detroit Lions Football Camps Tuesday, June 20, 2017 7:11 PM EDT Updated: Local six through 14 year-old football players are taking to the field this week with the big leagues. More>>

Cadillac Community Reacts To Sound Garden Vandalism Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:31 PM EDT Updated: A place made for creating music and peace was found to be disturbed by vandals Monday. Police need your help to find who did this to the Cadillac Sound Garden. More>>

Man Admits to Breaking into Lake City Woman's Home, Inappropriately Touching Her Tuesday, June 20, 2017 6:17 PM EDT Updated: In this update, a Northern Michigan man accused of breaking into a Lake City woman's home, crawling into bed with her and inappropriately touching her has admitted to doing so. More>>

Wexford County Stand Down Event Reaches Out to Local Veterans Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:09 PM EDT Updated: Veterans in Cadillac got the chance to connect with one another and learn about some of the services available to them at the second annual Wexford County Veterans Stand Down. More>>