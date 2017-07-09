Otsego Co. Deputies Investigating After Mobile Home Catches Fire

A family is in shock after their motorhome caught fire on I-75 in Otsego County.

We're told they narrowly escaped the flames.

The fire closed down a southbound lane of I-75 near mile marker 272, just south of Gaylord for several hours on Sunday.

The Otsego Lake Township Fire Department says there was a brake hanging up, which may have caught the back tire on fire, quickly ripping through the rest of the motorhome.

The Otsego County Sheriff's Department says the family from Owosso made it out unharmed.

Deputies are still investigating.