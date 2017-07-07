Human Rights Commission: Traverse City Will Not Be Sanctuary City

"The Human Rights Commission recognizes and appreciates the enormous contributions and sacrifices legal immigrants have made and continue to make to the city of Traverse City."

The Human Rights Commission of Traverse City says that they will continue to promote diversity and inclusiveness, but the city will not be declared a sanctuary city.

An Ad Hoc Committee was formed to explore designating Traverse City as a sanctuary city.

The organization has been advised by local officials that the city does not appear to be a destination for undocumented immigrants.

