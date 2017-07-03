UPDATE: Legal battle over Cadillac junction, MI Supreme Court Ruling

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the Cadillac Junction project, where construction is currently on hold.

Today Justices ruled in favor of Clam Lake & Haring Charter Township. They said the State Boundary Commission was wrong in saying Clam Lake & Haring Charter Township’s agreement was invalid.

In that agreement, Clam Lake Township would have transferred 241 acres of land to Haring Charter Township to keep it away from the project developer, TeriDee.

The agreement would have also shared tax revenues between both Townships.

The case is now headed back to the Wexford County Circuit Court.

