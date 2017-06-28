MI Senate Expected to Approve Bills to Remove Party Logos From B - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MI Senate Expected to Approve Bills to Remove Party Logos From Ballots

The Michigan Senate is preparing to vote on a set of bills that would end a state requirement to include small political party logos on election ballots.

The images have been a requirement for about 125 years.

However, supporters of the new legislation say the symbols aren’t necessary anymore, since polling places now offer headphones to help voters who can’t read.

Lawmakers are expected to approve the legislation on Wednesday.