Gov. Snyder's Proposed Curriculum Change Could Benefit Both Students and NoMI Businesses

A proposal by the Governor is aimed at ensuring kids are better prepared to enter the workforce.

Governor Snyder wants to make taking a career readiness course mandatory for high school graduation.

9&10's Aaron Parseghian has more details on what the changes could mean for students, and how Northern Michigan employers could benefit.

“I think it will be beneficial for our communities, and will send more kids out having options, which is what we want them to have when they leave high school,” said Sault Area Schools Superintendent Tim Hall.

Taking a career exploration class would be mandatory for middle-schoolers under proposed curriculum changes by Governor Snyder.

Part of the reason for the proposal is to get students who may not want to go to college, better prepared for a career after high school.

“It became clear that the state and the nation still needs skill trades people, not every student is wanting to go to college,” said Hall.

Sault Area Schools has a built a successful career tech program. Superintendent Hall says students can only benefit from getting started early

“Not only will more kids have that opportunity and that exposure, ultimately we think it will help be an economic driver for the region,” explained Hall.

Readying students to fill jobs that are increasingly available, especially in Northern Michigan.

“The manufacturers in our area are struggling with getting qualified employees.

Our manufacturers are constantly looking for qualified people and they're willing to train, however there has got to be some sort of skill set acquired before the training period,” says Sault Economic Development Corp. Director Jeff Holt

The Governor's proposal could increase opportunity for Michigan students, amongst a diverse economic landscape

“I do support the governor's idea. We in education are very strongly focused on providing kids more opportunities so that when we leave high school, whether they're going to go in the workforce, whether they're going to join the military, or go to a 2 or 4 year school we want them to be as well prepared as they can be,” said Hall.