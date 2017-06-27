Living Right: Reducing Your Risk

Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night.
A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.
A Cadillac man is accused of attacking someone with his car.
A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Mount Pleasant police arrested a man after they say he elbowed a security guard at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.
