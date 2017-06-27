Living Right: Reducing Your Risk

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in this country.

Every 60 seconds, someone in the U.S. dies from a heart disease-related event.

So how can you protect yourself?

In today's Living Right, we have some simple steps to help you out.

Keeping your blood sugar and cholesterol levels in check is also important to help reduce your risk of heart disease.

High levels of bad cholesterol can clog your arteries and increase your risk of heart attack and stroke.

Heart disease death rates among adults with diabetes are 2-4 times higher compared to those of people who don't have diabetes.