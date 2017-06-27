Roscommon Co. Driver OK After Swerving to Avoid Cat, Hitting Pole, Knocking Over Tree

A Roscommon woman is OK after causing a wild chain reaction after hitting a utility pole.

State police say it started when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a cat in Roscommon County Monday.

She swerved and hit a support cable for a utility pole.

The vehicle then knocked a large pine tree over and hit an empty boat trailer in the driveway of a home.

The trailer was shoved into the front of the house, causing damage.

The vehicle continued into the next yard, hitting a fence and stopping the car.

The woman and her son in the passenger's seat only had minor cuts.

The driver was ticketed for careless driving.