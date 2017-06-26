Healthy Living: Liquid Biopsies

Cancer patients routinely endure surgical biopsies to diagnose and detect progression of the disease.

Now researchers have a non-invasive diagnostic tool called a liquid biopsy that replaces cutting.

As Michelle Dunaway shows us, this non-invasive procedure finds the cancer wherever it is hiding in the body.

In many cases, these biopsies identify the same mutations in the blood that are present in the tumor.

The FDA approved the first liquid biopsy over a decade ago as a test for cancer.

A year ago, a circulating tumor DNA test was approved that spots the mutations.