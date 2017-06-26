Cheboygan Police Find Driver Who Crashed Into Fence at Coast Guard Facility

Cheboygan police have found the person who smashed through the fence at a Coast Guard facility.

Police say they found the person who drove a truck into the fence at the Coast Guard Moorings.

The truck was captured on surveillance plowing into the fence Friday night.

Police say the driver came into their office Monday and confessed.

The driver says he was not drinking or on drugs, just that his foot was stuck on the accelerator.

He has yet to be arrested.