Senate Republicans Continue Rallying Support For New Health Care Bill

Governor Rick Snyder will be holding a press conference Monday morning with the latest on the flooding in Isabella and Midland counties.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be performing this opening weekend in Traverse City.
"Girls don't just go shopping, ya know, girls build stuff." The message Kristin Parkes hopes this group of 5th through 7th graders ultimately takes away from girl's STEM Camp.
A rescue mission is underway after police say a tourist boat capsized in Colombia, leaving at least three people dead and more than 30 others missing.
Senate Republicans have a long week ahead as they continue trying to rally enough support for their new health care bill.
In this update, a man on the trip of a lifetime has made it to Alaska all the way from Michigan.
If you’re looking for an active way to cool off this summer, look no further. Traverse City’s Kayak Bike and Brew is officially open for business!
With homeownership at its lowest level since 1965, millennials figure heavily into that equation.
Japanese air bag maker, Takata, has announced plans to file for bankruptcy.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.
With homeownership at its lowest level since 1965, millennials figure heavily into that equation.
