Senate Republicans Continue Rallying Support For New Health Care Bill

Senate Republicans have a long week ahead as they continue trying to rally enough support for their new health care bill.

But right now, not all members of the GOP are on board.

The legislation, after its big reveal last week, created a divide in the GOP.

So far, five Senate Republicans have publicly opposed the bill, claiming it doesn't do enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act and lower health care costs.

On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price jumped to the bill's defense, trying to assure the Senate that it will not cause people to lose their health insurance.

Republican senators have said they are open to considering a revised plan, but if three of them vote against it, the measure will fail to pass.

Secretary Price is pushing for a vote before July 4.