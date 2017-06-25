Cyclists Ride From Detroit to Traverse City To Raise Money For Cancer Prevention

The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.
With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring.
U.S Representative John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Governor Rick Snyder to send federal aid for flooded counties. Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials say they want Snyder to ask for an emergency declaration.
Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.
The schedule for the 2017 Traverse City Film Festival has been released.
A Manton man will spend at least a year in prison after admitting to stalking a woman.
