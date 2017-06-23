Traverse City Film Festival Announces 2017 Lineup

The Traverse City Film Festival is just around the corner, and Friday the event unveiled this year's lineup.

It's the 13th year for the event.

This time more than 120 films will be shown.

There are some changes this year, with two temporary venues: the Traverse City Central High School auditorium and Kirkbride Hall at Grand Traverse Commons.

Kids Fest will be moving to Clinch Park.

This year features special guests Leonard Maltin and Gilbert Gottfried.

If you're picky about your cinematic choices, organizers say it's an event that transcends genres.

“We've put together a really great lineup of fiction and documentaries, and I think that there is something for everyone,” said Meg Weichman, TC Film Festival creative director. “I'm also very excited about this year's Open Space lineup. You should check it out. We have Star Wars and Moana, so it will be a really fun time for the whole family.”

The TC Film Fest kicks of July 25 with tickets going on sale to the public July 9.

You can check out the full schedule below.