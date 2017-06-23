Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office Identifies Teen Who Called in Bomb Threat

We have an update on a bomb threat in Kalkaska.

The sheriff says he now knows who did it.

Someone called the Kalkaska County Clerk's Office and left a message saying there would be a bomb in the courthouse Monday morning.

A state police bomb sniffing dog searched the area, and found no evidence supporting that threat.

The sheriff says the suspected caller is a 15-year-old from Kalkaska.

The case is now being handed over to the prosecutor for possible charges.