Clare Co. Residents, Businesses Without Power Following Storm

Around 1,000 people lost power in around Clare County Thursday morning.

Businesses like the Long Lake Party Store were in the dark for several hours.

Their power came back Thursday afternoon, but with a new wave of storms headed our way, they say they are preparing themselves if they have to go through it again.

“Thank goodness we had an electrician come a while back and hook us up so all we have to do is flip a breaker and hook up to generator plug-in. Make sure we have gas on hand and that old generator's handy,” Rhonda Bailey, cashier, Long Lake Party Store said.

