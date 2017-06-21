Where's Waldo is Popping Off the Pages in Traverse City

"Where's Waldo?" You probably remember the well-known kid’s book.

And for the fifth summer in a row - Waldo is coming to life here in Northern Michigan!

20 small cardboard cutouts of Waldo are hidden in 20 different Traverse City stores.

Kids wander in those stores searching for Waldo. The goal is to find all 20 of the hidden figures.

If they do, they're entered in a drawing to win a $100 gift card to brilliant books.

“They're so excited, it's so much fun to watch,” said Brilliant Books Event Coordinator Caitlin Marsh. “You just sit there thinking ‘a little to the left, around the corner, no, yes!’”

Marsh said she remembers having Where’s Waldo as she was growing up.

“To see it come to life with all these little kids and just run around town finding Waldo at a book store – it’s dream come true for them," she said.

The search is on until June 29th at 3 p.m. For a full list of the stores, visit www.brilliant-books.net.