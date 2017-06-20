Autopsy Results Show Man Died From Stab Wound Following Heated Argument in Traverse City

The autopsy results for Daniel Mckaye, who died following an argument early Sunday morning in Traverse City have been determined.

Police say the autopsy revealed Mckaye had a fatal stab wound above the heart.

His death was ruled a homicide, but that doesn't mean police can determine whether it was murder or self-defense just yet.

The case is still under investigation.

Mckaye was found unresponsive Sunday morning in a Traverse City home.

The homeowner says the two had an argument that spiraled out of control, and stabbed Mckaye out of self-defense.