Nestle To Present Appeal To Pump More Water in Osceola County

Veterans in Cadillac got the chance to connect with one another and learn about some of the services available to them at the second annual Wexford County Veterans Stand Down.
Every day, the 9&10 team of photojournalists works to bring you beautiful sights from around Northern Michigan with our new drone fleet.
Autopsies are complete on a Michigan elementary school principal and his adult son, whose bodies were found in a van in Montcalm County.
The attempt by Nestle to build a booster pump in Osceola County continues.
On Tuesday around 12:30pm Cadillac City Police were called to a vehicle that was stuck in Lake Cadillac.
The Michigan House has approved a $56.7 billion state budget after Republican leaders and Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration came to an agreement.
An eclectic menu, a focus on people and running the business as a family help Bennethum's Northern Inn in Gaylord stand out.
A suspect was shot by soldiers after a small explosion at the central Brussels train station.
The Michigan Legislature has given final approval to coax more newly hired school employees into a 401(k)-only benefit instead of one that also includes a traditional pension.
Ford will move the production of its Ford Focus to China and then export it to the United States starting in 2019.
Clare County deputies are investigating after they say a man was assaulted with a hammer and shovel while digging for buried money in a cemetery.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
State police say they found a downstate principal and his adult son dead in Montcalm County.
In this update, we can show you the man charged after a police standoff in Antrim County.
A dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County, now getting a roundabout.
Grand Traverse County deputies are ruling out foul play in a death investigation.
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
Cadillac police are trying to find the person who destroyed part of the city's Sound Garden.
