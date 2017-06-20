Nestle To Present Appeal To Pump More Water in Osceola County

The attempt by Nestle to build a booster pump in Osceola County continues.

The company will present its appeal to the township zoning board Tuesday night.

Nestle wants to increase the amount of water it can take from a well near Evart from 250 gallons a minute to 400.

Back in April, Osceola Township denied that request.

The township’s zoning board will review Nestle's appeal.

