Evart Man Dies After Jump Into Muskegon River; Family Mourns His Death

The US Supreme Court has struck down a North Carolina law that bans sex offenders from using social media.
Brice Crawford's family says he was jumping into the Muskegon River near Evart, having fun, when he hurt himself in shallow water. They saw he had been drinking at the time but don't kn...
A special day for this Vietnam veteran as he received service medals Monday in Mount Pleasant.
Traverse City commissioners will be tackling another busy agenda shortly.
When you think about where your kids are spending their summer, you might not think of the library as their first choice. The Cadillac Library wants to change that.
A committee working to figure out how to regulate medical marijuana in the city of Mt. Pleasant is now hearing from the public.
It’s a store named SCRAP TC, full of scraps! Brilliant!
“I was concerned for somebody's safety.”
The Reed City Fire Department responded to Tubelite Inc. in Reed City Monday after a spill from the plant.
Planning out life and finances after retirement isn't easy, but there's a weekly show airing on 9&10 that can help.
An Evart man is dead after he jumped off a bridge and drowned.
Grand Traverse County deputies are investigating a death on the property of the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Traverse City police detectives are trying to put the pieces together after a heated argument turned deadly Sunday morning.
Kalkaska County court and administrative buildings, along with the sheriff’s office administrative services are closed because of a bomb threat.
A Mecosta County woman is alive after four Good Samaritans pulled her from her burning car.
A truck and motorcycle collided near Manton just off of US 131 and M-42.
Evart Police say they have recovered a stolen vehicle thanks to the public's help.
The U.S. student freed from North Korea last weekend has passed away.
Charges against a Northern Michigan physical therapy provider, accused of healthcare fraud and sex crimes against a patient, have all been dismissed.
